Detroit police seek tips in fatal shooting on city's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a Sept. 3 fatal shooting on the city's west side.

The shooting happened at about 5:20 p.m. at a motel in the 20500 block of James Couzens near Eight Mile, officials said.

Video of the man firing multiple shots at a 49-year-old man was caught on a security camera. The shooter then fled the location and was last seen in the area of Greenfield and Eight Mile.

Investigators believe the shooter was attempting to rob the victim.

The suspect is described as 30-35 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and red gym shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

