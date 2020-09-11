Detroit police seek tips on man who left infant girl at west side hospital

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who left a baby at DMC Sinai-Grace hospital Thursday morning.

The man pulled up to the hospital at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a silver, older model Dodge Durango, got out of a SUV and asked a person who was entering the building to hold a baby until he parked, according to authorities.

The man left and never returned, police said.

Officials said the man is Black male with a medium brown complexion, in his late 40s or early 50s, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hat, light-colored short sleeve shirt and light-colored pants with the left leg of the pants pulled up.

The Durango he was driving had a gold colored rear hatch.

Investigators are concerned about the welfare of the baby's mother. They also said the baby is a girl and appears to be a newborn, only hours-old when left at the hospital. DMC Sinai-Grace is located on West Outer Drive near the Lodge Freeway on the city's west side.

Anyone with information about the man or the baby should call Detroit police at (313) 596-5329.

Michigan law allows parents to safely and legally surrender their newborns that are no more than 3 days old. They can give newborns to uniformed employees who are inside and on duty at any hospital, fire department, police station, or to an emergency medical technician or paramedic. Surrendered newborn are placed for adoption.

Between Jan. 1, 2001 and Aug. 7, 2020, 266 children in 38 counties have been surrendered under the state's Safe Delivery law, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

