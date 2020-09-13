Natural gas blamed in Detroit home explosion

Detroit — A preliminary investigation cites natural gas for an explosion that all but leveled a house on La Belle Street on Saturday.

The investigation will continue, said Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell, but gas appears to be the cause and the first floor looks to be the ignition point for the blast that shook the neighborhood around 3 p.m.

The sole occupant had left the home about an hour before the explosion, he said. The Fire Department responded with "a full box" — three engines, a ladder truck, a chief, a rescue vehicle and EMS — and units from Hamtramck also responded.

A hazmat team also was called in, Fornell said, "to make sure the nearby houses were not in danger."