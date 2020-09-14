Detroit police investigate 3 weekend homicides

Detroit — Three people were killed in three separate shootings over the weekend in Detroit, police said.

Body found in southwest Detroit

At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in southwest Detroit in the area of Cadet and Military, north of Fort Street and east of Livernois, police say a 30-year-old man was "discovered" shot in the area, and someone called 911. Medics transported the victim to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police have not released any detailed description either of the shooter or the circumstances preceding the shooting.

Man found slain in Chevy Impala

Early Saturday morning, on Detroit's west side, a 56-year-old man was found slain inside of a vehicle.

The man's body was discovered about 1:15 a.m. in a 2002 Chevy Impala parked on the 4000 block of West Warren. That's at West Grand Boulevard.

Police do not yet know the circumstances preceding the shooting.

1 killed among 2 shot in east side drive-by

Late Friday night, about 11:15 p.m., two men were shot as they drove the streets of Detroit's east side, police said. One of them died.

The double shooting took place in the area of Gratiot and Westphalia, just north of Houston-Whittier. Police say the victims, a 32-year-old driver and a 26-year-old passenger, were in a black Dodge Durango when a white minivan pulled alongside.

Someone in the minivan fired shots, striking both victims.

The driver was killed. Medics were able to transport the passenger to the hospital. He's listed in critical condition.