State police: Man dead in fiery freeway crash may have been racing

Detroit — A man who died in a crash on the ramp from Interstate 94 to Interstate 75 on Detroit's east side late Sunday night may have been racing another vehicle at the time, police said.

Michigan State Police report the crash took place about 11:55 p.m. on the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound I-75.

Police arrived at the crash site to find a Cadillac Escalade "fully engulfed" in fire. Detroit Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire. The man's body was found inside.

Police spoke with a witness who said the Escalade had passed on westbound I-94 near Conner. It was traveling fast, the witness said, possibly trying to race another vehicle, which police say might be a Ford Mustang.

According to 2019 state police data, 470 deaths resulted from 445 single-vehicle crashes. Last year, roughly 48% of car crash fatalities in Michigan happened in single-vehicle crashes.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the man and determine his cause of death.