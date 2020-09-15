2 men shot at separate scenes on Detroit's west side

Detroit — In addition to a barricaded gunman situation on the Detroit-Redford border, police in Detroit are investigating two separate shootings on the city's west side early Tuesday morning that left two men wounded.

The first took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 19100 block of Mendota, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's at West Seven Mile, east of Meyers.

Police say a shooting left a 20-year-old man injured. Medics transported him to a hospital, and he's listed in stable condition. Police have no description of the shooter to offer.

Almost two hours later, at 3:20 a.m., on the 12800 block of Woodmont, a 49-year-old man was shot in what police believe may have been an altercation. That's north of Interstate 96 and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.