Man fires shot at Redford police, holds 2 adults hostage in Detroit

Detroit — During an attempted traffic stop in the Detroit/Redford area early Tuesday morning, a man fired a gun at Redford police and is holding two people in his home as hostages, police said.

The traffic stop was attempted about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Telegraph and Fenkell, said Capt. Kurt Worboys of the Detroit Police Department, in an interview from the scene published on Facebook.

The driver in a black pickup truck fled east on Fenkell, then north on Iliad, Worboys said.

When he reached a home on the 15300 block of Iliad, the man exited the truck and ran onto a porch. That's just north of Fenkell and east of Telegraph.

Redford police approached him and he allegedly fired one shot. No one was hit, but officers backed off. Then the man allegedly broke a window and entered the home.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department, said the man entered his own home.

Inside the home were two adults, a man and a woman.

Redford police requested assistance from the Detroit Police Department, which sent personnel from the sixth and eighth precincts on the city's west side.

A sergeant from the eighth precinct declared it a barricaded gunman situation, which it remains during morning rush hour, as the sun begins to come up.

Worboys advises people to avoid the neighborhood, and asks residents of the neighborhood to "stay indoors" for the time being.

Negotiators have spoken with the suspect, whose age was not immediately given, as well as the two hostages, who were confirmed to be safe. The suspect has made some requests, and police are trying to fulfill them.

"He is known to us," Worboys said. "He has been known to use weapons, has been violent...he has an extensive criminal history."

Worboys said the Detroit police SWAT and Special Response Teams are at the scene, along with snipers.

Police will continue to negotiate for the release of the hostages and the man's surrender, Worboys said. He said police were in "no rush," but did add that police tactics will change the longer the ordeal drags on.