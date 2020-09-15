Police looking for man who set fireworks off in Detroit gas station

A Detroit man is wanted for malicious destruction of property after lighting fireworks in a gas station on the city's west side.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sept 3, police said the suspect walked into a gas station in the 19800 block of W. Six Mile.

The gas station's surveillance video shows a man setting a box of fireworks down near the store's entrance. The man then lights the box of fireworks and runs out of the gas station.

Police said the exploding fireworks caused damage to the ceiling tiles though no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-595-7194, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.