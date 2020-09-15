Suspect sought in August fatal shooting in Detroit
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting reported last month on the city’s west side.
A 51-year-old man was near Livernois and Warren at about 3:20 a.m. Aug. 15 when someone fired multiple gunshots, investigators said.
"As a result, the victim was struck, and multiple vehicles and people fled the area," a release said.
Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
Authorities do not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.