2nd hostage escapes, but barricaded gunman remains in Detroit home

Detroit — Early Wednesday morning, just before 6 a.m., a hostage situation that developed a day earlier near the Detroit-Redford border was resolved when the second and final hostage escaped the home, Detroit police said.

But the ordeal, now more than 30 hours old, isn't over yet. The man who freed the hostages remains inside the home. Police worry about his mental state, his sobriety and a stockpile of guns the man claims to have.

It all started about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when the man, 38, allegedly ran a red light at Telegraph and Fenkell.

Redford police tried to pull the GMC pickup truck over. But he kept on driving, east on Fenkell, then north onto Iliad. When the man reached a home on the 15300 block of Iliad, he left the truck running and stepped onto the porch.

Police followed him on foot, until the man allegedly fired a single shot. It didn't hit anyone, but was enough to keep police from advancing. Then the man punched out a window, entered the home — his own home — and declared the man and woman inside as his hostages.

The suspect released the female hostage about 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The male was able to escape 13 hours later.

Richard Nelson Sr. identified his son, Richard Jr., 44, as the male hostage.

"I'm happy, really happy, like anybody else would be," Sr. said Wednesday morning, after his son escaped the home.

Police said from the earliest hours of the standoff that they would be willing to "wait it out," so long as it ended peacefully.

In December, Detroit police negotiated with a barricaded man for three days before he gave up. When he did, he thanked the officers. Detroit Police Chief James Craig called it the best police work he had seen in a four-decade career.

During negotiations, the suspect Tuesday allegedly admitted that he is the suspect in a June triple homicide on the city's east side.

Early June 11, Detroit Fire Department personnel arrived on the 19100 block of Helen — off East Seven Mile, west of Van Dyke — to fight a house fire. After extinguishing the blaze, they found the bodies of three men, burned so badly that their autopsy results are still pending three months later, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

"He realizes he's potentially facing very serious charges," Craig said Tuesday of the suspect. "This might be his last time of freedom."