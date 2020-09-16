Virgil Smith finalizes plea deal, to be sentenced Oct. 28

Former state Sen. Virgil Smith Jr. plea deal was officially put on record Wednesday in in connection with a 2015 case in which he was accused of shooting at his ex-wife's car.

As part of the plea deal reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and approved by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Talon, the former state senator pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property over $20,000 or more, and reckless discharge of a firearm with a sentence agreement to be on probation until March 14, 2021.

The other counts of felonious assault, domestic violence assault and battery and felony firearm were dismissed as a part of the plea. Smith is scheduled to be sentenced by Talon on Oct. 28.

Smith is accused of shooting at his wife's vehicle May 12, 2015, following an argument between the two.

"I'm innocent of the assaultive charges," Smith told The News. "That's been my main focus since Day One."

Smith, a Detroit resident, said he plans to resume his political career and run for Detroit City Council in the future.

"It's all about being committed to public service, which I've been trained to do and raised on," he said.

Smith said one of the issues he plans to focus on is the problem of illegal guns on the streets of Detroit and tackling the violence that has plagued the city. He said he is a changed man and is looking forward to a bright future.

"I haven't had a drink in over five years," said Smith, who said he has gone through Alcoholics Anonymous. "(The plea agreement) finally allows me to openly talk about what I learned and to try to be a better man my mother wants me to be and that God intended me to be."