WB I-94 in Detroit, Macomb Co. to close this weekend for bridge, road work

It's the other side's turn this weekend.

Westbound Interstate 94 will be closed this weekend between Interstate 696 in Macomb County and Interstate 75 in Detroit, state officials said Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it will close the freeway to enable crews to set bridge beams on the East Grand Boulevard overpass and continue road resurfacing.

Last weekend, MDOT closed eastbound I-94 between I-75 and I-696 to set the bridge beams.

This weekend's closure will start at 8 p.m. Friday and all lanes of westbound I-94 are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, MDOT said. Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed between I-696 and Chene Street.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound I-696 to southbound Gratiot to the westbound Gratiot connector and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

Meanwhile, eastbound I-94 will have only one lane open between Trumbull and I-75 for ongoing work at the Second Avenue bridge. In addition, the left lane of eastbound I-94 will remain closed between I-75 and East Grand Boulevard. Those lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday.

