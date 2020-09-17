2 men shot at separate scenes on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Early Thursday morning on Detroit's east side, two men were shot at two separate crime scenes, police said.

At about 3:30 a.m., a 19-year-old man, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department, was found shot on the 200 block of Owen, north of Holbrook and just off John R.

A 911 caller reported shots fired in the area. Police and medics found the victim on the ground.

Medics transported him to a hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.

Police have no shooter description to offer, and don't know the circumstances prior to the shooting.

Man, 23, may have been shot in drive-by

Three hours earlier, about 12:30 a.m., on the 11100 block of Rossiter, north of Whittier, east of Kelly, a 23-year-old man was shot inside his beige Ford Taurus, police said.

The shooting may have been a drive-by, police said. But they have no shooter description to offer in the early hours of the investigation.

Police say that after he was shot, the man was able to get out of the Taurus, which had been hit multiple times, and ask for help in the neighborhood.

Someone called 911, and medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.