Allen Park man arrested after crossing drawbridge as it rose

Detroit — A 26-year-old Allen Park man was arrested Wednesday night in southwest Detroit after allegedly driving onto a drawbridge as it was raising, police said.

The incident took place about 7 p.m. at the Fort Street Bridge, at West Fort near Miller.

Police said the man "completed the cross," getting from one side to the other successfully, but "allegedly damaged the safety gates" and his own tires.

Detroit police moved in and arrested the man on suspicion of malicious destruction of property over $1,000. He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center pending charges.