Mom of baby left at Detroit hospital charged with assault

The mother of an newborn girl who was left at a Detroit hospital has been charged with assaulting the baby and throwing her into a trash can.

Jennifer Kayla Woodard, 23, of Highland, is charged with assault with intent to murder, child abandonment and second-degree child abuse. According to police, the infant was dropped off Sept. 10 at DMC Sinai Grace Hospital on West Outer Drive by an unidentified man.

Authorities said the baby was was cold to the touch and lost a large amount of blood, requiring a blood transfusion, because her umbilical cord had not been clamped off.

Authorities allege Woodard, who was arrested Sunday, gave birth to the girl at the home of an acquaintance, then tossed her in a garbage can. The acquaintance found the baby and drove her to the hospital.

Michigan law allows parents to safely and legally surrender their newborns that are no more than 3 days old. They can give newborns to uniformed employees who are inside and on duty at any hospital, fire department, police station, or to an emergency medical technician or paramedic. Surrendered newborn are placed for adoption.

Woodard was arraigned Tuesday before 36th District Court Magistrate Malaik Ramsey-Heath. Woodard's probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sep. 22 and her preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 29. Both hearings will be presided over by 36th District Court Judge Ronald Giles.

Woodards was given a $50,000/10% bond.