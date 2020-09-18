Detroit police investigate 1 homicide, 2 fatal crashes

Detroit police are investigating three fatal incidents in a 15-hour span between Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning. One of them is a shooting; the other two were car crashes.

The homicide took place about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, outside a business in the area of Puritan and Meyers on Detroit's west side.

After being shot, in circumstances police say are uncertain, the victim was transported privately to a hospital, where he died. Police have no suspect description to offer.

Fast-moving SUV flips on Eight Mile

About 40 minutes later, at 2:30 p.m., also on the city's west side at Eight Mile and Picadilly, just east of Livernois, a man was driving his red Ford Explorer fast as he traveled east, police said.

But then he hit a curb, and parked cars. And the SUV flipped.

Police did not immediately have an age for the victim, Gordon said.

BMW driver arrested after fatal Seven Mile crash

Early Friday morning, on the city's east side, a crash at an east side intersection killed one man and resulted in another's arrest, police said.

The crash took place about 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Seven Mile and Chalmers, which is a T intersection.

Police say a gray BMW, eastbound on Seven Mile, hit a Dodge Challenger that was turning left off Chalmers to westbound Seven Mile.

The man driving the Challenger died at the scene. Police are still trying to identify him, and the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his cause of death.

Medics transported the driver of the BMW, a 29-year-old man to an area hospital. He is listed in stable condition and is hospitalized in police custody, pending charges.