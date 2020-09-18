Man, 53, shot in drive-by while riding bike on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A 53-year-old man was shot late Thursday night as he rode his bike on the streets of Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:35 p.m in the area of East Forest and Lakeview, south of East Warren, west of Chalmers, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

The man was riding, he told investigators, when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot.

Medics transported him to a hospital. He is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have no shooter description to offer.