Man rescued from Belle Isle bridge

Detroit — U.S. Border Patrol agents, Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers and an EMS officer on Thursday rescued a man from the bridge that connects the city to Belle Isle, officials said.

Border patrol agents responded at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a report there was a man with a knife on the edge of the MacArthur Bridge.

Officers with the state's Department of Natural Resources helped with the man who appeared to be in emotional distress, authorities said. They spoke with the man and convinced him to drop his knife.

Medics took over the discussions with the man. They were able to persuade the man to climb back over the bridge rail to safety, officials said. He was then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

