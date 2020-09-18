Police: Argument led to fatal shooting in west Detroit

Detroit police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting reported Friday evening on the city's west side.

The man had been arguing with someone outside a home in the 8200 block of Penrod at about 6 p.m. when he "retrieved a weapon and shot the victim," investigators said in a statement.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Other details were not released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.