Driver sought in east Detroit hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead

Detroit police have released surveillance images of an SUV wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run reported last month on the city’s east side.

A man was riding a bicycle south in the center turn lane of Gratiot near Harper at about 3:25 a.m. on Aug. 22 when a gold Hummer H2 heading north struck him head-on, investigators said in a statement.

The vehicle continued north on Gratiot. Authorities did not have a description of the driver.

Medics rushed the 43-year-old victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.