Man charged with running Detroit chop shop

A 36-year old man has been charged in connection with a chop shop operation on Detroit’s west side, police announced Friday.

The operation was uncovered Wednesday afternoon, investigators said, when the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Section helped the city Buildings Safety Engineering and Environmental Department inspect the Greenlight Auto Parts in the 9200 block of Freeland.

"Upon inspection, officers determined that two vehicle parts (dash with steering column, center console) were stolen," police said in a statement.

A search warrant was immediately executed; authorities found several more stolen vehicle parts and recovered a weapon, according to the release.

The business' owner, Haydar Alhaydari, was arrested and cited for multiple violations, including not having a state repair facility license or major component parts book, police said.

Alhaydari was arraigned Friday on one count of operating a chop shop; six counts of receiving and concealing stolen property; and five counts of felony firearm. His bond was set at $5,000.