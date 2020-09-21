Allen Park man charged in daredevil leap across Fort Street bridge

A 26-year-old Allen Park man was charged Monday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with property damage done to a popular bridge on Detroit's southwest side after allegedly performing a death-defying type leap with his car.

Miguel Gomez, 26, is accused of damaging the Fort Street Bridge when he drove his car in a dare devil fashion causing the vehicle to leap across the bridge around 7 p.m. Sept. 16.

The incident was described as something straight out of the 1970s television show "Dukes of Hazzard" which opens with the driver of an Orange 1969 Dodge Charger jumping 82 feet with the vehicle into midair.

Gomez is charged with malicious destruction of property - $1,000-$20,000, reckless driving and malicious destruction of property involving a gate/fences. Gomez was arraigned Saturday 20 out-county in 34th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21 before 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King .

Gomez was given a $3,500 personal bond.

The incident even stunned the bridge operator on duty. The bridge is located in the 10500 block of West Fort Street and Miller Rod over the Rouge River. Officers responded to the incident on a call of "hazardous conditions" and found the vehicle at rest on the western side o the Fort Street drawbridge.

Gomez is accused of striking and driving through the bridge's security gate at a high rate of speed. The bridge’s security gate was not fully lowered and the vehicle went airborne before landing on the other side of the bridge.

Gomez was arrested at the scene.

“These pandemic times have seemingly brought out the worst in many Michigan drivers. The rules of the road the same and there is no place for drivers who refuse to follow them and instead try alleged stunts like this,” said Worthy in a statement Monday.