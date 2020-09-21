Detroit police investigate 2 weekend homicides

Detroit — Two people were gunned down over the weekend in Detroit at separate crime scenes, police said Monday.

Both victims were shot early Sunday morning, and both took place on the city's west side.

Woman killed in drive-by

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday a 35-year-old woman was slain in a drive-by.

Police said she was shot on the 7700 block of Woodmont, which is south of Tireman and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Early information from the shooting was that "an unknown person...in an unknown vehicle" pulled the trigger. Police said Monday that a 33-year-old man was detained as a "person of interest" in the woman's death.

Man, 63, found slain in black Oldsmobile

Just after midnight Sunday, people heard gunfire on the 8500 block of Stawell. That's north of Joy Road and east of Wyoming.

Police say that after the gunfire, witnesses found the victim, a 63-year-old man, in the driver's seat of a black Oldsmobile Aurora. He had been shot.

Medics declared the victim dead at the scene. Police do not immediately have a shooter description to offer.