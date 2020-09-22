Detroit man, 58, faces murder charge after argument ends in shooting

Detroit — A a dispute between two men Friday night ended in a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side, and a 58-year-old man is jailed as he faces two felony charges, including murder.

At about 6 p.m. Friday, two men argued on the 8200 block of Penrod, police said. That's north of Tireman and west of the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side.

Friday:Police: Argument led to fatal shooting in west Detroit

Police say that's when the 58-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

By the time medics arrived, the victim was dead. His age and identity were not immediately known, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene and transported him to the Detroit Detention Center.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy authorized two felony charges against Brian Martin: open murder and felony firearm.

Martin was arraigned Monday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Laura Echartea, records show. Echartea denied him bond, which means Martin will remain at Wayne County Jail.

Martin is due in court Oct. 5 for a probable cause conference and Oct. 12 for a preliminary examination, both before 36th District Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

According to Michigan State Police, arguments are the leading circumstance preceding homicides in Michigan, when the circumstance is known.