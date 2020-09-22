Detroit police seek drivers, vehicles in Sept. 11 hit and run on east side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help finding the drivers of two vehicles that struck a woman earlier this month on the city's east side.

The incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 11, in the 16600 block of Harper Avenue near Whittier Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was walking in the street when she was struck by a dark-colored Jeep traveling west on Harper. After she was hit, a dark-colored minivan traveling east on Harper struck her.

The drivers of both vehicles failed to stop and continued on their way, police said.

Medics were called and took the woman to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash, the vehicles or their drivers, they should call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2226 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

