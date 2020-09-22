State police investigate shooting on I-96 in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on eastbound Interstate 96 that led troopers to close those lanes and the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway at Joy Road Tuesday night so they could search for evidence.

Troopers were initially dispatched to the Greenfield exit ramp on eastbound I-96 for a report of a shooting about 6 p.m.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found the victim’s vehicle on the right shoulder of the exit ramp. According to the Michigan State Police, the victim, a 24-year-old man from Clinton Township, was transported by a family member to a hospital.

“There were several bullet holes in the vehicle and shell casings in the area,” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

In a later tweet, the agency said, "The victim is currently being less than helpful."

A witness at the scene said the suspect’s vehicle exited the freeway, according to MSP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 313-237-2450 or leave a tip on their mobile app.

About 11:30 p.m., MSP reported that both freeways had been reopened.