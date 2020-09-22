Police investigate body found in vehicle fire on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are investigating after a body was found early Tuesday in a vehicle that had been set on fire on the city's west side.

Officials said Detroit firefighters responded at about 1 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 6000 block of Hazlett near West Warren and Livernois.

The vehicle was a black Dodge Durango, according to authorities.

As firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found a body inside it and called police.

Anyone with information about the fire or the victim should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

