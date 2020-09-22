Suspects sought in shootings of 2 drivers in west Detroit

Detroit police are seeking tips in a pair of shootings reported this week on the city's west side that left two people wounded.

About 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 8800 block of Livernois, a 24-year-old man told investigators he pulled up to a gas pump "when an unknown male suspect placed a gun to his head," police said in a statement. "The victim accelerated, then the suspect fired a gunshot, striking the victim in his body."

The 24-year-old was taken to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, according to the release.

The suspect ran northeast on Joy. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, white pants and black shoes, carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

In a separate incident, a 55-year-old man was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra near Seven Mile and Fenmore about 7:55 p.m. Sunday when someone fired shots from a late model red Dodge Charger, police said in a statement.

"The victim was struck in the body causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a pole," according to the release.

The driver was treated at a hospital for an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on Ashton. Authorities did not have a description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.