West Detroit shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday evening on the city's west side.

The victims were reported to have been sitting in a vehicle on the 17100 block of Fielding about 8:15 p.m. when someone fired multiple shots into it, investigators said in a statement.

Medics rushed both males to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. The other was listed in critical condition, according to the release.

Authorities did not release their ages or a description of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.