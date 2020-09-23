Man killed on west side as he sat inside vehicle

Detroit — Police are trying to identify a man who was gunned down late Tuesday night as he sat in a vehicle parked on Detroit's west side.

The fatal shooting, police said, took place about 11:05 p.m. on the 15300 block of Cherrylawn,s north of Fenkell and east of Wyoming.

Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when a man approached and fired shots inside. Police do not immediately know the victim's age.

Police offered no shooter description.

The shooting on Cherrylawn was not only the second fatal shooting of the night on Detroit's west side, but both involved victims sitting in their vehicles.

At about 8:15 p.m., on the 17100 block of Fielding — north of McNichols, west of Evergreen — two men were sitting in a vehicle when a man approached and fired shots.

Medics rushed both victims to the hospital, but one died. The other was left in critical condition.

Police offered no description of the shooter.