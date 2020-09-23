Up-and-coming Detroit rapper 'Jizzle P' shot to death

An up-and-coming Detroit rapper was shot and killed while sitting in a car Tuesday night.

Aaron Mays, a rising hip hop artist known as "Jizzle P" to his fans, was just beginning to be recognized nationally.

On Wednesday, his mother, Senekua Mays, posted: “MY HEART DNT HURT…MY MF SOUL HURT” on her Facebook account.

According to Detroit Police, around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, two males were sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into it.

Both were shot and transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other was pronounced dead.

Under a video that was last posted on the rapper's Instagram account, which features Mays and two other men — one who is known as Philip Peaks, another popular Detroit rapper better known as "Team Eastside Peezy" — fans posted comments mourning Mays' death.

One commenter, @sleepy21675 posted: “Rest up gang imma miss u my baby” followed by tear face and dove emojis. Another, @4.papa_bear, said: "Damn bro rest up jizzle."

On an Instagram account belonging to the rapper Peezy, who is serving a prison sentence for racketeering conspiracy, a post about Mays' death said: “I was done posting pics on my page til I shake back but you was my baby dog …,” the post read.

It continued later: “Idk what happened and I don’t wanna know ... Live in the sky kid.”

Mays released a deluxe version of his album Eskimo Season 2 this summer.

Detroit Police said the circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation and they are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.