4 shot at 3 scenes in 3 hours on Detroit's west side

Detroit — In a little more than three hours, between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Detroit's west side had three shooting incidents that left four people wounded, police said.

Two of the three incidents involved house parties on the city's west side.

Man shot in drive-by outside house party

At 2:15 a.m., in the area of Joy Road and Greenfield, a 22-year-old man was standing outside a house party, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

An older model GMC Jimmy pulled up, and someone inside fired shots at the man, who was hit by the gunfire.

The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital, and is listed in stable condition, police said. Police offered no detailed description of the shooter or the SUV.

Two teen girls shot at house party

Just 15 minutes prior, about 2 a.m., on the 1300 block of West Forest, two teen girls, 15 and 17, were shot at a house party. That's south of West Warren and east of Trumbull.

Police say that someone at the party pulled out a gun and opened fire, but offered no description of the shooter.

Both girls were listed in stable condition, Crawford said.

Man rushed into surgery after shooting

Police know little about the first shooting of the night. It took place about 11 p.m. on the 12000 block of Penrod — south of Interstate 96, west of the Southfield Freeway — and left a 23-year-old man in critical condition.

But because the man had to be rushed into surgery, detectives were not immediately able to speak with the victim.