Baby girl dies in Detroit after being found unresponsive

Detroit — A baby girl born just a week ago died in Detroit on Thursday morning after being found unresponsive, authorities said.

Police say the girl lived on Grandville near Evergreen. Just after 7 a.m., her parents found her unresponsive.

Medics rushed the girl to the hospital, where she died, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said the girl's loved ones brought her to a Detroit Fire Department fire house, and medics took her from there to the hospital.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the girl's official cause of death.