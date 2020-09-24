Police: Detroit man stabbed roommate in argument

A Detroit man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his roommate Thursday on the city's west side, police said.

The pair had been arguing at their home in the 19300 block of Harlow about 7:30 p.m., "resulting in the suspect producing a knife and stabbing the victim," investigators said in a statement.

Medics transported the 30-year-old victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the release.

The roommate was taken into custody without incident and held at the Detroit Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation, police said.