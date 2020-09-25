Blog offers digital tour of renovations at Michigan Central Depot

Detroit — A blog called the Handbuilt City is offering a digital tour that shows the transformation underway at Michigan Central Depot.

Ford Motor Co. purchased the property in 2018 to become its mobility campus, and the automaker's work at the historic site is still about two years from completion.

The building should be open to the public in 2022 and is expected to be a campus for 2,500 Ford mobility employees, and also provide office space that businesses can rent.

The tour allows viewers to navigate through the inside of the train station and notes points of interest, including the old ticket counters, waiting areas and concourse to the platforms.

Ford has faced challenges as the 106-year-old building has been open to the elements for decades and suffered excessive water damage.

But workers have made some discoveries in the building since restoration work began. Tucked inside some of the walls were about a dozen whiskey, beer and Coca Cola bottles, likely consumed by builders. Some bottles were dated 1913, a year before the station opened to the public.

In the basement, Ford had to pump out 227,000 gallons of water over a period of months. At some points, the water level had risen to between six to eight feet high.