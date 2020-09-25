Detroit man, 19, charged in drive-by death of Dearborn woman, 43

Detroit — A 19-year-old Detroit man is expected on Friday to be arraigned on three charges related to the Sept. 3 death of a Dearborn woman on Detroit's east side, officials say.

Devin Green is charged with second-degree murder, careless discharge of a weapon causing death and felony firearm in the shooting death of Janet Kendle, 43, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

At about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, Detroit police responded to the sound of gunfire in the area of East Jefferson and St. Aubin.

Police arrived to find the victim wounded. Medics transported her to an area hospital, but she died from her injuries.

The prosecutor's office says Kendle and her husband were walking westbound on the north side of Jefferson.

A vehicle approached, and someone in the backseat passenger side pulled out a gun and fired, striking the woman.

Green's arraignment is expected to take place Friday morning at Detroit's 36th District Court.