Woman, 51, faces premeditated murder charge in Detroit

Detroit — A 51-year-old woman will remain jailed as her case moves through the court system in Detroit, records showed Friday.

Renita Declouette faces a single charge, first-degree premeditated murder, for a homicide that took place on Detroit's west side on Wednesday, May 27.

At about 7:30 p.m., in the area of Kendall and Minock — north of Schoolcraft, east of Evergreen — a 38-year-old man was walking on the street with a woman, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

That's when two SUVs approached. A burgundy SUV approached on Minock from the north and a black SUV approached on Minock from the south.

The man had the woman hide. As she hid, she heard arguing, then gunfire.

The SUVs left and she ran out to the street to find the man fatally shot.

On Thursday, Detroit police arrested Declouette. She was arraigned before 36th District Court Magistrate Joseph Boyer, who denied her bond.

Declouette is due for a probable cause conference on Oct. 2 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 8, both before Judge Ronald Giles of Detroit's 36th District Court.

A second suspect, a 22-year-old man, was also arrested this week in the homicide, police said. In addition to first-degree murder, he's charged with felony firearm. He has not yet been arraigned.