Woman slain in double shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 30-year-old woman is dead Friday after a double shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

The double shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 14300 block of Lauder. That's north of Grand River and east of Greenfield.

Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the woman was found inside the home, along with multiple shell casings.

Police also recovered two weapons.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Medics transported him to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Police offered no suspect description.