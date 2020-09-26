Police: Teen shot playing basketball on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy Friday night on the city's west side.

A preliminary investigation found the teen was playing basketball with a group near Smart and McDonald at about 8:45 p.m. when the suspect pulled up in a black Chrysler 300.

After parking and exiting, the man "approached the group on foot and fired multiple shots," striking the youth at least once, police said.

The suspect ran off and left the Chrysler at the scene. Authorities did not release a description of the man.

The 16-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was listed in temporary serious condition late Friday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5385. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also is accepting anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.