Detroit man held after allegedly shooting 4-year-old girl, man

A Detroit man is being held by police after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old girl and 22-year-old man Saturday on the city's west side.

Police said in a news release that around 7:05 p.m., Devontae Lamar Berrien got into an argument with someone in the area of Belleterre Avenue and Burlingame Street and fired several shots. Berrien left the scene after the girl and man were hit, police said.

Detroit Police took Berrien into custody late Saturday night.

The girl and the man were listed in temporary serious condition.