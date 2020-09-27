Man shot walking dog in park on Detroit's east side

A man walking his dog in a park on Detroit's east side was shot Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in a park in the Houston Whittier and Kelly Road neighborhood at about 5:40 p.m., police said. The victim told police he realized he was shot after he heard multiple gun shots fired.

He was privately taken to a hospital.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stopdpers at 1800-Speak Up.