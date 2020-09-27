Suspect with AR-15 arrested in Detroit after chase, police say

Detroit police and Michigan State Police troopers arrested a man armed with a long gun who was fleeing Detroit officers early Sunday, they said.

Police were called to the 12700 block of Roselawn for reports of an assault and shots being fired at about 4 a.m. Detroit police had attempted to contact the man when he fled and almost ran over an officer, said Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The man fled from Detroit police, MSP and Lance said. That's when troopers from the Metro South post joined the pursuit.

Troopers entered the chase as the suspect's vehicle was exiting onto Grand River from Interstate 96. After the suspect turned onto Chicago from I-96, the vehicle became disabled.

Detroit officers removed the suspect and he was "taken to the ground," MSP said in a tweet.

“The suspect began resisting and would not remove his hands from under his body,” MSP said.

They deployed a chemical spray and placed the man into custody, MSP said.

MSP said they found an AR-15 behind the driver’s seat.

This incident is under investigation by Detroit police.

The suspect is being held on charages of aggravated and felonious assault, obstructing justice and a weapons offense. He also faces existing warrants, Detroit police said.