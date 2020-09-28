2nd suspect charged in premeditated slaying on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 22-year-old man has been denied bond and will remain jailed as he faces a first-degree murder charge related to a May 27 homicide on Detroit's west side, court records show.

Joshua Regland, 22, is the second person to be charged in the May 27 shooting death of a 38-year-old man. The other, a 51-year-old woman named Renita Declouette, was also denied bond.

While Declouette was charged with only first-degree premeditated murder, Regland is also charged with felony firearm. He was arraigned by Magistrate Joseph Boyer of Detroit's 36th District Court, who denied him bond, records show.

Court records indicate Regland has hired a defense attorney, but do not yet say who that is.

At about 7:30 p.m. on May 27, in the area of Kendall and Minock — north of Schoolcraft, east of Evergreen — a 38-year-old man was walking on the street with a woman, police said.

A burgundy SUV approached on Minock from the north and a black SUV approached on Minock from the south.

The man had the woman hide. As she hid, she heard arguing, then gunfire.

The SUVs left and she ran out to the street to find the man fatally shot. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office has not answered a request regarding the victim's identity and cause of death.

Regland is due for his probable cause conference on Oct. 1 and his preliminary examination on Oct. 6, both before 36th District Court Judge Ronald Giles.

Judge Giles is also presiding over Declouette's case.