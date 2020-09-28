Woman fatally struck changing flat tire on I-94

A 55-year-old woman was fatally struck by a driver Monday morning as she and her husband changed a flat tire on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

The couple had been on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes near Barrett Avenue about 11:35 a.m. when a man driving a pickup truck "could not stop in time to avoid a rear-end crash that happened in front of him," the agency said in a statement.

The driver swerved, drove up the right embankment and hit the couple, according to the notice.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The wife, who has not been named, died from her injuries. Her husband was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

"A blood draw was completed on the pickup driver and his vehicle was impounded," state police said. "Investigation is continuing."