Man charged in fatal shooting on Detroit freeway service drive

A 33-year-old Detroit man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man on a Detroit freeway service drive earlier this year, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Jovan Geno Reed was charged with the killing of 54-year-old David James Johnson, also of Detroit, around 7:40 p.m. March 2 in the area of the Southfield Service Drive and West Davison on the city's west side.

When Detroit police arrived at the scene they found Johnson wounded from several gunshots. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. A Detroit police investigation led to the arrest of Reed.

Reed was arraigned Wednesday and was charged with first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. He was arraigned before 36th District Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek. Reed's probable cause conference is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Both hearings will be presided over by 36th District Judge Roberta Archer.

Reed was remanded to jail.