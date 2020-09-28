Detroit police investigate 2 fatal motorcycle crashes in 4 hours

Detroit — Police are investigating two fatal motorcycle crashes in Detroit within a four-hour period from late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on three-wheeled bike

At about 3:40 a.m. Monday, on the 15000 block of Trinity, a 25-year-old woman's three-wheel motorcycle hit a tree, south of Fenkell, east of Lahser.

Police say medics transported the woman to a hospital, but she died.

In 2019, single-vehicle crashes accounted for 49% of fatal crashes in Michigan, according to state police data.

Man rear-ends SUV after doing wheelies downtown

Late Sunday night, just before 11:45 p.m., a 28-year-old man popped a wheelie on his motorcycle in the area of Brush and East Lafayette in downtown Detroit.

He had been traveling fast at the time and when he landed he lost control of the motorcycle, and crashed into the back of a Dodge Durango, police said.

Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Of the 985 vehicle fatalities in Michigan in 2019, 122 happened in motorcycle crashes, per the state police data.

As of last week, Michigan had 730 fatal crashes in 2020, which is up 58 from that point in 2019. This is despite a months-long lockdown.