Detroit police investigating six people shot outside strip club

Detroit — Six people were shot early Monday morning outside a strip club on Michigan Avenue on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:45 a.m. on the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue, Detroit Police Department said. That's just west of Livernois. The club is called The Sting.

The investigation is still in the early hours, and police are working to determine the circumstances preceding the gunfire.

They say a large group of people were outside, hanging out, when a person or group of people fired multiple shots.

Six people were hit. Medics transported five of them to the hospital, while the final victim was conveyed there privately.

The shooting left men aged 24 and 28 in critical condition. Men aged 25 and 28 were listed in stable condition. A 22-year-old woman also was listed in stable condition. The condition of the final victim, a 20-year-old woman, was not immediately available, police said.

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to learn what happened. Tipsters who prefer anonymity, and a chance at reward money, are asked to share what they know with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

AP contributed