2 denied bond in Detroit drive-by that killed 1 man

Detroit — Two teens face murder charges in a late-June double shooting that left one man dead on Detroit's west side.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Tuesday announced charges of first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm against Terrance Pringle Jr, 18, and Christian Johnson, 17.

Worthy alleges that just before 12:15 a.m. June 26, the two men were riding around in the area of Stahelin and Trojan, when they pulled out guns and started shooting.

They hit two men and one, a man named Terrence Minous, died.

Pringle was arraigned Friday before 36th District Magistrate Millicent Sherman, who denied him bond. He's due for a probable cause conference Oct. 9 and a preliminary examination Oct. 16, both before Judge Roberta Archer.

Johnson was arraigned Monday by 36th District Magistrate Laura Echartea, who denied him bond. He's due for a probable cause conference Oct. 8, but his preliminary exam date has not been set, the prosecutor's office said. Archer will hear Johnson's case as well.