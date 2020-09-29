2 men, one a driver with 3 kids in back seat, charged in Detroit fatal crash

Two Detroit men have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in a crash investigators say resulted from drag racing, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Michael Lavell Lipscomb Jr. and Jeffrey Roberts were speeding on Eight Mile at about 2 p.m. Sept. 4 when they disregarded a red traffic signal at Cherrylawn, authorities said in a statement.

Lipscomb, who had three young children in his Dodge Challenger's back seat, "collided with another vehicle and then struck a vacant building in the 8400 block of West Eight Mile," according to the release.

The 29-year-old's youngest son was pronounced dead. His 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were hospitalized with critical injuries, prosecutors said.

Lipscomb and the driver of a Ford Escape struck in the incident also were injured.

"Do we really have to remind drivers that one should not drag race down a city street at deadly speeds — especially with unbelted children in the car? Seriously?" Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "But apparently, we do, because these are the alleged facts in this case. One child is dead and two others are seriously injured. Come on — we are better than this."

Lipscomb has been charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving causing death, three counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment.

He has not yet been arraigned, Worthy's office said Tuesday.

Roberts has been charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving causing death and three counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment.

The 20-year-old was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. Judge Ronald Giles ordered him held on a $100,000 bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9. A preliminary examination follows a week later.