Detroit makes a $50 million commitment toward affordable housing

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced with nonprofit and banking leaders Tuesday the launch of a nearly $50 million fund with the goal to create affordable housing in Detroit.

The Detroit Housing for the Future Fund is a public-private partnership that already has a committed $48 million in private capital to create affordable housing, with JPMorgan Chase contributing $15 million and the Kresge Foundation contributing $10 million, officials said. The goal is to eventually direct $75 million in private capital for that purpose.

It's part of the city’s efforts to preserve 10,000 units of existing affordable housing and develop 2,000 units of new affordable housing.

"We’ve seen the mass displacement of longtime, lower-income residents that occurred in places like Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Philadelphia and others because as they redeveloped, they didn’t have a plan to preserve affordability and protect these residents,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “What you’re seeing here today is a historic commitment by the city and its partners to make sure we are building a city where Detroiters of all income levels can afford to live in any neighborhood they wish.”

The funding will help close the financing gap for developers to build new or preserve existing affordable housing units in the city, officials said. Local Initiatives Support Corporation will manage the fund.

“To catalyze opportunity throughout Detroit’s neighborhoods, it is vital that we bridge capital gaps so that local developers and nonprofits can build high-quality homes that people can afford,” said Maurice A. Jones, LISC president and CEO. “The DHFF is helping open new doors for hundreds of families and, in the process, creating community assets that fuel jobs, nearby businesses, improved health, safe streets and long-term growth. The ripple effect is enormous.”

JPMorgan Chase’s commitment of $15 million includes $12.5 million in low-cost loans and a $2.5 million philanthropic investment. Flagstar Bank, Citizens Bank and First Independence Bank have committed a total $15.5 million in low-interest lending. The Kresge Foundation has committed a loan guarantee of $10 million.

The Detroit Housing for the Future Fund is the privately funded portion of the Affordable Housing Leverage Fund, an initiative the city announced in 2018 as part of its affordable multifamily housing strategy. The Affordable Housing Leverage Fund is a $250 million initiative involving federal and state funds as well as corporate and philanthropic investment.

To date the City of Detroit has made a $50 million commitment as part of the initiative and has committed $12.2 million toward the development of 424 affordable housing units. The Affordable Housing Leverage Fund also has a goal to direct $75 million in investment through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Developers can learn about the fund by visiting www.detroithousingforthefuturefund.org.